The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Tonight, some clarity to the skies and calm winds help us get chilly – lows range from the mid 20’s in the valleys to the teens in the mountains.

Most of Friday looks nice. With partly sunny skies through early afternoon, temperatures warm to around 40 in Albany and surrounding towns.

But in the late afternoon, clouds build back in. As the sun goes down, they give way to the next winter storm. Some in the valleys may see rain/snow mix to start off, before cooling down and changing to snow later in the night. The mountains see snow from start to finish.

This isn’t a high impact storm – we’ll be on the edge of the system as it passes to our south, so we miss out on the highest totals. Expect an inch or two for most of the viewing area. The Catskills and parts of the Mid-Hudson may wind up with slightly higher snowfall accumulations, so travel could be a bit dicey into Saturday morning. Go slow!

We’re thinking snow will wrap up around midday – good news for the big St. Patrick’s Day parade in Albany. Around kickoff at 2 PM it will be a bit breezy, with temps in the upper 30’s. Skies will clear as the afternoon goes on.

Sunday looks quieter, with clouds around and only a few flurries. Don’t forget to set the clocks forward! A bigger storm system arrives Monday, with some seeing snow and others a rain/snow mix. But we should all flip over to snow as temps drop that night and into Tuesday. Expect more of an impact region-wide and higher totals with this one.

Wednesday will feature just a few leftover flurries. It could get quite blustery at times, though – with temps in the 20’s and 30’s, it’ll feel quite chilly.