The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Mostly cloudy, chilly, and staying a bit breezy tonight. Thursday morning low temps range from around 30 in the Mid-Hudson Valley to the low 20’s up north.

Tomorrow could feature a bit more sun, especially after midday. Highs will get to right around 40, with the breeze dying down.

Friday morning looks chilly and less cloudy. That evening, however, our next winter storm comes into play. It could start as rain in the Capital District and Mid-Hudson, before changing to snow overnight and Saturday morning.

It’s not a direct hit – the bulk of the system passes south. In the Catskills and parts of the Mid-Hudson, a couple inches of fresh snow are possible. A coating is possible along I-90. Don’t expect much up north.

Sunday looks quieter, with clouds and a few flurries. A bigger storm system is in the cards for Monday and Tuesday.

Right now, we’re calling for rain/snow mix on Monday with highs in the upper 30’s. Then snow overnight and into the day Tuesday.