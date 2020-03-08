3/8/20: Sunshine and early Summer-like warmth for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50’s to near 60 for most, with the exception being the Adirondacks where temperatures only made it into the low to mid 40’s. Even warmer as we start a new work week and temperatures soar to near 70 in the Capital region with upper 50’s to near 60 for the Adirondacks!

High pressure still in control to our south will continue to pump in milder air from the south and west, this will give us our warmest temperatures so far for the month of March on Monday.

Because of this our weather looks to remain quiet for much of Monday and Tuesday before our next disturbance moves through for Tuesday afternoon and evening which will bring the threat for a few rain showers for all.

However, that does not get here until Tuesday, so for Monday expect another day with a mix of sun and clouds and it could become breezy at times through the afternoon with winds gusting from 20 to 25 miles per hour at times.

Our next system will be knocking on the door by Tuesday morning as low pressure tracks to our north and west and a trailing cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

I think much of Tuesday will remain dry, with the exception being those of you watching to the west, you may get a few showers through mid morning and early afternoon.

We will keep the threat for showers through much of Tuesday, however, the best chance for widespread showers and even steadier rainfall will come Tuesday late afternoon, early evening and a few of these showers will linger into the first part of Tuesday night.

Slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of the week as we fall back into the upper 40’s to near 50, however, we look to remain rather quiet until Friday when another area-wide rainfall looks likely through the afternoon. Behind that system temperatures should fall back to more seasonable levels by next weekend with highs back into the 40’s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob