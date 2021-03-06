3/6/21: Chilly, but Less Wind for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We remained mostly cloudy and rather chilly to start the weekend with highs mainly in the 20’s with winds gusting close to 30. We will start to see minor improvements through the second half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and temperatures closing in on freezing.

We have one more spoke of energy that has to rotate through the flow, this will happen tonight through Sunday morning, this will just reinforce the cloud cover overnight and into the first half of Sunday. However, as this feature continues to spin east during the day on Sunday I am anticipating skies to become partly sunny. We will also enjoy less wind too!

High pressure to the east of the Great Lakes will slowly be approaching through Sunday night and into Monday. This will lead to one more very chilly overnight before our temperatures really begin to take off by the middle of the week.

Storm System near the Dakota’s now will slowly make its way eastward over the coming days. A warm front will move through Monday afternoon and evening, this will start the warming trend as we see a fling with Spring as early as Tuesday. At the same time high pressure will be moving off the coast, this will promote a “mild” flow of air from the southwest beginning Monday night through much of the rest of the week.

A cold front will be moving in by Thursday afternoon/ evening, this will be accompanied by a few rain showers and this will also help to drop our temps back a bit by Friday afternoon. Winter is not done with us just yet, beyond this warmup it does appear temperatures will be falling back down closer to seasonable levels into the following week. Have a great rest of your weekend! -Rob