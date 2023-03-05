Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Breaks of sunshine today, with a gusty wind from time to time, temperatures on the seasonable side, so lots of melting continued this afternoon. Overnight tonight with breaks in the clouds we should fall below freezing, so things will freeze up into Monday morning, be careful on that first step out the door!

We are watching a weak storm system in the middle of the country. Right now, guidance continues to show a band of moisture trying to make it into the Capital Region by Monday afternoon and evening. Some guidance shows snow showers with this, others keep us dry, I am going to lean that we stay dry with increasing clouds through the day on Monday. Monday night into Tuesday, that moisture may redevelop into snow showers and clip areas from I-90 southbound, which could create local slick spots for Tuesday mornings commute.

Behind this feature we actually turn quiet for a bit, with a shot of colder air set to move in for Tuesday, we will see more clouds than sun during this time and with a consistent north to northwest wind, expect temperatures to remain in the 30s through the middle of the week. We do look to brighten things up a bit on Thursday and more so on Friday as temperatures warm into the low to mid 40s!

Futurecast shows some sunshine to start the day on Monday. Temperatures will be cooler with many in the upper 20s to near 30 to start the day.

Through the afternoon we do anticipate the clouds to increase. There is the chance for a late day snow shower, but it does appear that threat should remain confined to area south and west of the Capital Region.

Through the overnight hours an area of moisture will be sliding to our south. Currently, it appears that most of it will miss the area, however, there could be a few flurries or light snow showers mainly for Albany south Monday night. Minor accumulations would be possible.

Leftover light snow showers or flurries will be possible to the south on Tuesday morning. Clouds will once again win out during the afternoon, temperatures will only be in the low to mid 30s with a gusty wind developing, it will feel cold.

Gusty winds continue for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies continuing. We do look a bit brighter on Thursday, still a bit breezy, but the winds should ease up into the afternoon. More sunshine and slightly warmer on Friday before another storm system takes aim at us on Saturday with perhaps some rain and snow showers. Some on this could linger into Sunday with snow showers through Sunday afternoon. Highs next weekend look to be below average with most only making it into the mid to upper 30s. Have a great week! -Rob