Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A mild night tonight as skies remain mostly cloudy and winds start to kick in from the south. Winds could occasionally gust to 20mph as a warm front moves north overnight. We can’t rule out a shower or two, with some light freezing drizzle possible in the sheltered valleys that stay close to freezing.

The warm front moves through overnight and allows the milder air to flow into the region for Sunday. It may start out grey and showery, but sunshine should break out for some time through the afternoon.





Once the sun breaks out expect the temperature to surge into the 50s by the early afternoon. Winds will also begin to turn gusty as well from the southwest with gusts up to 35mph in Albany with gusts potentially 45-50mph in the higher terrain.





A cold front will be approaching from the north and west. Along this front, there could be a line of showers and storms that develop. Any storm would have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, right now that threat looks to be mainly north and west of Albany through Sunday evening.





Winds will gust through the night as well with occasional gusts to 30mph. The cold front will likely get hung up right around Albany, this will then be the focus of a new area of low pressure to develop and ride along with it for Monday. This will bring additional rain and showers for many with perhaps a period of wintry mix, especially in the higher terrain areas north into the Adirondacks.





Both Sunday and Monday are looking to be well above average for early March standards, however, we do have the chance to tie or break the record high of 63 on Sunday set back in 1974.





We turn more seasonable and relatively quiet for much of the week ahead with highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the 20s to near 30. Rain showers return on Friday with the arrival of a cold front, so expect slightly cooler temperatures by Saturday with highs back into the mid to upper 30s. Have a great night! -Rob