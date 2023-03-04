The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Most of us got plenty of snow overnight! Totals were lower down to the south of the Capital District, where a change to sleet cut down on totals. There was also shadowing downwind of the New England mountains. But even many of those spots that were not favored for snowfall still received 3-6 inches.

The Capital District saw 7-10 inches. Bolton Landing, along Lake George, picked up 16! What fell was a heavy, wet, dense snow that snapped many branches. Thousands are without power across the area.

The heaviest snow is moving out, drawn to the east by a developing coastal low. We will still have a few leftover, lighter snow showers around, though, through the afternoon. Road conditions improve throughout the day.

Totals will wind up looking something like this, with the additional light snowfall factored in:

We are much quieter behind this system. Sunday looks cloudy with a few flurries, but likely no accumulating snow. Monday looks quite nice with a high of 40 and some sun.

More light snow could move into the area Tuesday morning, but nothing like this current storm. Highs stay around 40 for the most part.