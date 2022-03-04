The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We may have turned the calendar to March, but winter isn’t done just yet! Albany woke up to a low of 6 degrees this morning, and for many high temperatures fell short of the freezing mark.

While high pressure kept us bright & sunny, winds out of the pumped in cold air and ultimately carried the day.

The chilly feel continues tonight! While it won’t be quite as frigid, lows will still fall to the teens for Albany and surrounding towns, and into the single digits for those in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

We start to see a little improvement during the afternoon on Saturday. While it will be cloudy, south winds will help carry us to the 40 degree mark for an afternoon high. There could be some light, late evening rain or snow showers in the Adirondacks and North Country, but we’ll otherwise stay dry.

More active weather does enter the mix on Sunday. The morning will feature rain showers, steady at times, with temps in the mid 30’s to mid 40’s. Only sporadic showers remain in the afternoon, we’re hoping for some dry time to enjoy highs that will cruise to around 60! How’s that for a taste of spring?

Not it won’t just be warm… it will also be windy, with gusts topping 40 miles per hour in some of the higher terrain west of Albany.

Temperatures fall throughout the day Monday, from 40 in the morning to around freezing by the late evening. That means a passing system will first bring us more rain, then perhaps of snow towards the end.

Aside from an early morning snow shower, Tuesday looks cool, cloudy, and quiet. Wednesday’s looking rather nice, with some sun and highs in the mid 40’s. Rain (and maybe a little mountain snow) returns towards the end of the work week.