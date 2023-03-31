The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

An approaching weather system will bring several rounds of rain, with a quick burst of springtime warmth, and perhaps a couple strong storms to cap it all off. The first round of showers is ongoing this afternoon and won’t let up till late evening. Most of what falls is rain, through some in the Adirondacks, as well as high spots in Vermont and Massachusetts, could see snow or wintry mix.

After another round of rain showers Saturday morning, we will get some dry time and sunshine from midday through the early afternoon. Blustery conditions, with the winds coming out of the south, will help temperatures surge to around 70 degrees.

But there’s not exactly a whole lot of time to get out and enjoy that warmth – by late afternoon, rain and perhaps even some thunderstorms could be developing west of Albany.

By early evening, that line of storms is pushing through the Capital District and into western New England. We’ve all got a slight risk to see severe weather, with the greatest threat being potentially damaging winds with the worst of the storms.

Behind that action, temperatures take a tumble into Sunday – around freezing in the morning, with highs in the 40’s later on. Still blustery, so feeling quite brisk. The roller coaster ride continues into next week, with a warm front bumping temps back to around 60 Monday afternoon.

There could be a couple showers late that day. Cloudy and mild for Tuesday. More showers and temps in the upper 60’s for Wednesday!

Finally, we trend a bit cooler by the end of the work week – highs in the low to mid 50’s.