The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo meteorologist Matt Mackie:

For a bright day in late March, it was very cold out there! Behind last night’s Arctic cold front, gusty northwest winds kept us from warming too much. Albany didn’t even get to 40!

The winds will ease up by Friday morning, but temps will still be awfully chilly. Expect morning lows in the low 20’s for Albany and surrounding towns, with teens in the hills and mountains.

We will be just a bit milder for Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Morning clouds will give way to showers after lunchtime. Most of what falls is rain, but some in the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains could see wintry mix. So a little less chilly, but not nearly as bright and sunny.

Saturday looks like a wild weather day. After a round of showers in the morning, not only will we get some dry dime midday and into early afternoon – we’ll also have some sun and gusty winds out of the south or southwest.

That will help temperatures soar to near 70 degrees for a high. Even the hills and mountains will get well into the 60’s.

When another round of rain develops in the late afternoon, there may even be enough instability to allow for some rumbles of thunder!

Sunday is dry, but chilly and brisk again in the wake of that system. We warm back to 60 Monday afternoon, with showers possible late in the day. Tuesday looks cloudy and mild. Showers return towards the end of the 7 day forecast period.