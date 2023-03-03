Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

Big storm system is headed our way for the overnight period and to start the weekend. Snow will be arriving this evening and continuing through the night with the potential for some mixing with sleet, mainly south of the Mohawk Valley. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issues for the whole area. Those under the winter storm warning will see higher snow totals.

Storm system is approaching from the Ohio Valley. Lot of moisture to work with that originated from the Gulf of Mexico, so the storm itself is primed, it is juicy, and as that smacks into the colder air in the northeast it will be wrung out in the form of snow, and for some a little sleet.

Overnight tonight the storm will begin to transfer its energy to a developing area of low pressure along the coast. This will then become the primary storm. Once this storm takes over, the warm air aloft will be shutoff and anyone that sees a mix will transition back to all snow as the colder air works back in.

Snow will break out in the next few hours and it could snow heavy at times. Thinking between 10pm-3am we could see snowfall rates for many approaching 1 to even 2″ per hour. This will create hazardous conditions on the roadways overnight tonight, if you have to go out, please give yourself plenty of time to get from point A to point B.

As that secondary low develops, warmer air will try to move northward ahead of the primary low pressure. That is where we see the potential for some mixing, Most guidance shows that mix making it as far north as I-90. But by Saturday morning the colder air wins and we all go back to all snow.

Light snow showers continue through the day on Saturday. While accumulations should remain light, roadways should remain just wet during the afternoon, so driving should be okay Saturday.

A general 4-8″ across the Capital Region with slightly lesser amounts south into Columbia county. Higher totals for many in the Northern Berkshires, southern Vermont, the Helderbergs, Catskills and Adirondacks where 8-12+ will be likely.

Seasonably cool weather for the end of the weekend with the chance at a few snow showers for Sunday. Cloudy and cooler for much of next week, chance at a morning snow showers for Tuesday, turning windy with a few flakes for Wednesday, cooler and drier for Thursday and Friday. Have a great weekend. -Cap, Rob & Matt