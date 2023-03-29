The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

An arctic cold front racing across the state makes it to the News10 region this evening. Initially, we’ll see rain.

But as much colder air gets pulled in behind the front, we will see a rapid change to snow – squalls, accompanied by gusty winds, will put down quick coatings and lead to greatly reduced visibility.

The totals won’t be overly impressive, a coating to an inch in the Capital District, up to several inches in the high spots of southern Vermont. But the rapid onset of colder temperatures could lead to a flash freeze. All together, driving conditions will be nasty late this evening.

We’ll stay quite gusty, even as the line of snow moved past us. Gusts up to 40 or 45 miles per hour are likely through the overnight.

With Thursday morning temperatures ranging from the teens in the higher terrain to the mid 20’s in Albany and surrounding towns, it will be quite chilly out there!

Tomorrow is still breezy, but gusts look to be closer to 30 miles per hour – down just a bit. Highs are cooler as well, in the low 40’s for the Capital District.

Friday will be nicer initially, with temps warming to around 50 on the day. But more clouds after lunchtime give way to showers that evening. Saturday looks wild – very windy at times, and warming to the 70 degree mark with some dry time midday! Then more rain later on could be accompanied by some thunder.

Temperatures again take a hit behind that system – Sunday is breezy and in the 40’s again. Monday is milder with showers late in the day. Then back in the 60’s to round out the 7 Day forecast.