3/29/20: Unsettled Weather Continues Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cloudy damp afternoon to end the weekend with temperatures in the 40’s and low 50’s… We will keep the threat for showers in the forecast for Monday with temperatures very similar to today.

Storm system moving through the Great Lakes will begin to slow and move overhead as we start the week. This upper level feature will provide cloudy and unsettled weather for Monday with the threat for showers through the afternoon.

Eventually, by Tuesday this system will slowly begin to push away as high pressure tries to build in from the Midwest which would give us better chances at some sunshine to end the week.

Futurecast does a nice job showing the consistent cloudiness through Monday with the threat for showers through much of the afternoon and evening.

As temperatures fall into the 30’s Monday night any leftover moisture may try to mix with if not changeover to all snow into Tuesday morning, the threat for this exists for everyone, but the best chance would be in the Adirondacks and the Catskills.

Remaining “coolish” through the middle of the week with clouds through Wednesday. Wednesday through Friday we have a chance to see a few sunny breaks through the afternoon hours, but the best chance for that comes on Friday as temperatures slowly moderate back into the low to mid 50’s. Another round of showers look likely for Saturday afternoon, but a return to partly sunny skies looks likely to end next weekend with temperatures back into the mid 50’s both weekend days. Have a great week! -Rob