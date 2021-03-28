3/28/21: Very Windy to Start the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A powerful storm system is moving through the Great Lakes this evening and will bring a cold front through the Capital Region early this evening. Behind that front winds will begin to gust and overnight it is likely that winds will gust close to 60 for the Mohawk Valley, through the Capital District and into Western New England. A high wind warning goes into effect at 10pm tonight for those areas and a wind advisory for the surrounding areas.

The cold front will be pushing through between 7-9pm and the gusts will begin around that time as well. Expect the strongest gusts to be Monday morning through about noon time.

Colder air will also be rushing in behind this system so it is likely that there may be a few flakes flying in the higher elevations late tonight into tomorrow morning. Not expecting any accumulation, but despite the sunshine temperatures will be stuck in the 40’s for many Monday afternoon.

Chilly night Monday night back into the mid 20’s, however, the winds will be diminishing through Monday evening. Abundant sunshine and winds out of the southwest for Tuesday will allow our temperatures to jump into the low to mid 60’s!

Moisture will ride along a cold front for Wednesday afternoon and evening. This looks to start out as plain rain, however, overnight into Thursday morning there should be enough cold air that that rain may change over to some snow, especially in the higher elevations. This wintry mix will likely continue through the afternoon on Thursday. Cold and windy again for Friday with highs only in the 30’s. Slow gradual improvements through the weekend as highs will be in the mid 40’s on Saturday and near 50 Sunday with partly sunny skies. Have a great week! -Rob