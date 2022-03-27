Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An arctic boundary is pushing through the Capital Region this evening. This is accompanied by a period of slightly higher wind gusts, briefly heavier snow showers, and much colder air spilling into the area. Temperatures tonight will fall into the single digits and teens by the time you wake up on Monday morning.

It will be a very cold start to your Monday with temperatures mainly in the single digits and teens. We will also be dealing with a gusty wind between 20-30mph, this will bring in very low wind chill values, you will want to be sure to bundle up Monday morning.







We will remain mostly cloudy for Monday afternoon with the gusty wind continuing through the afternoon, so much of the day will be spent feeling like the single digits and teens. Temperatures themselves will struggle to get out of the low to mid-20s, very unusual for this time of year.





High pressure behind this cold front will be building in very slowly, this is the driver behind the cold air coming to the northeast. However, after one really cold day temperatures will moderate by Tuesday a bit with skies becoming partly sunny thanks to this area of high pressure.





High pressure will be directly overhead Tuesday night, this will allow our temperatures to drop fairly low, the next few nights will feature lows mainly in the low to mid-teens with this very chilly air mass. Things will begin to slowly moderate on Wednesday, but an approaching system will get hung up, so I do believe we remain on the cooler side of things for Wednesday afternoon.

Skies will also become mostly cloudy ahead of this warm front which may lead to a brief wintry mix Wednesday evening and overnight. The elements for this system are currently over the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California, and a developing low pressure in the panhandle of Texas.

Once this moves through temperatures will surge into the 50s on Thursday and should remain in the low 50s for Friday, but it does come with a few showers and cooler temperatures, back into the 40s, for Saturday. Have a great week and stay warm tomorrow! -Rob