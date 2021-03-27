3/27/21: Widespread Rain in for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the weekend with highs ranging in the upper 40’s to low 60’s. Rain will be moving in for Sunday, so temperatures look to remain in the upper 40’s to upper 50’s during the day, winds will also begin to gust once again.

Another strong storm system in the middle of the country will be moving into the Great Lakes during the day on Sunday. This will provide an area-wide rainfall with a few downpours possible and perhaps a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon or evening.

Winds will once again become rather gusty, perhaps gusting as high as 40mph, the best chance for the higher gusts looks to remain in the higher terrain, especially in the Berkshires and into Southern Vermont.

We look to start your Sunday dry but mostly cloudy. However, that rain will be quickly moving in from the south between 10am-noon.

Rain will continue through the afternoon with perhaps a few heavier downpours or even a rumble of thunder, especially south of Albany.

I do believe there may be a lull in the precipitation late afternoon or early evening which would allow our temperatures to spike late in the day into the mid 50’s. However, the cold front to the west will move through in the early evening and along this front is where we could see a few thunderstorms and temperatures falling quickly behind it.

Winds will remain rather gusty behind this front as colder air is once again forced into the northeast, in fact, some of the moisture may end as a little wet snow in the mountains Sunday night into Monday morning.

Windy and colder for Monday with gusts likely during the first part of the day up to 40 mph. We will return to sunshine in the afternoon but highs will be back into the 30’s north and upper 40’s south. We get a quick warmup for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50’s and mid 60’s before things change again for Thursday with perhaps a rain/ snow mix Thursday afternoon and overnight, once again ushering in another shot of cold air for Friday. Slowly improving by next weekend. Have a great Sunday, stay dry! -Rob