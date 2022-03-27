The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Don’t be surprised if you see some flakes fly today! During the daylight hours, most of the activity will be in the hills and mountains – especially the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Greens.

Tonight, though, even the Capital District and river valleys will dip below freezing – into the teens! Winds will shift a bit, bringing a chance for light snow showers into the lower terrain.

Accumulations will be minimal, perhaps a coating up to an inch. In the higher terrain, one to three inches can fall. Nothing that will shut our region down!

Then, it’s all about the cold! Clouds stick around even after the overnight snow comes to an end. Limited sunshine Monday means limited warming – highs may not make it out of the 20’s! Breezy conditions will all to the frosty feel.

Tuesday will feature another cold start, but afternoon sun will get us close to the 40 degree mark. Milder weather (and, at times, unsettled conditions) return for the end of the work week.