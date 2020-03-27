3/27/20: Rain moves in this weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Rob Lindenmuth and Tim Drawbridge:

It was another sunny afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. However that will slowly change this weekend as we do expect showers to return to the forecast as early as Saturday late afternoon and evening. Highs on Saturday will still remain fairly close to normal in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

High pressure in control tonight will lead to clear skies and light winds, lows will fall into the low to mid 30’s with 20’s north of Albany.

This will allow for a sunny start to the weekend on Saturday.

Our next system already taking shape in the middle of the country, this will move east tonight into Saturday and track into the Great Lakes.

Initially this will bring showers to the Capital Region by Saturday evening for many.

This system will slow down as it pushes through the Northeast and will leave us with a stretch of unsettled weather. Showers will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

We may have some dry time by Sunday afternoon, however, we will remain mostly cloudy. Some cold air will try and seep in from the northeast and leave locations north and east of Albany into the mid to upper 40’s while those south and west of Albany will warm into the 50’s to near 60! Scattered showers will continue through Sunday afternoon with perhaps even a rumble of thunder by Sunday afternoon for some.

As I mentioned this storm system will slow down over us so we will remain mostly cloudy through Monday with perhaps a few showers Monday afternoon. It does look like we will see some sunshine again Tuesday afternoon before we turn unsettled once again for the second half of next week with the risk for showers each day. Have a great weekend! -Rob & Tim