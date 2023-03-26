Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Turned out to be a beautiful afternoon today with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s, but it was a bit breezy with gusts occasionally reaching 40 mph. High pressure moves closer tonight, so winds will become light into the overnight and temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase into Monday afternoon in advance of our next storm system that will be bringing us rain and perhaps some wet snow by late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Snow that does fall will likely not stick to areas under 500 or 1000 feet, but minor accumulations, mainly in the Catskills, Helderbergs, southern Vermont and the higher terrain of the Berkshires could pick up an inch or two, with the rest of us seeing a coating or an inch at most. But before that arrives I do believe that Monday starts out relatively nice with some sunshine through the early afternoon.

We will see an increase in clouds through midday into the evening ahead of the wet weather that will likely be approaching by 5pm-7pm from west to east. Initially will begin as all rain, perhaps as some wet snow for elevations above 1000 feet. Before the precipitation arrives temperatures will be seasonable once again with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Overnight, things may be able to cool enough to get some of the wet snow down into the Valley. Again, not expecting much if any accumulation, the ground is rather warm, outside of the Valley we could see 1-2″ through Tuesday morning.

This is a quick moving system, with just a leftover rain or snow shower to start Tuesday morning. Once the wet weather departs we do expect skies to turn partly sunny through Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be slightly below average with highs in the mid 40s.

Mild weather again for Wednesday with some sunshine in the afternoon. We watch as an arctic front moves through Wednesday night, this may be accompanied by some wind and a rain or snow shower Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind this front much cooler air will be overhead with temperatures on Thursday only in the low to mid 40s with lots of sunshine! Another round of showers and mild temperatures arrives on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s, we surge near 60 on Saturday with a few showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder as a cold front moves through in the evening. Brighter, but cooler and breezy again on Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob