3/26/21: “Cooler” air moves in for the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Summer-like temperatures and gusty winds today. The winds will remain through the night and to start the day on Saturday, but the temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler through the afternoon.

A powerful storm system moving through this afternoon is now pushing a cold front through the region which is providing the gusty winds and falling temperatures.

High pressure will be building in for Saturday so, we should see a return to sunshine through the afternoon hours. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend as we are expecting another storm system to head towards the Great Lakes by Sunday.

We will start the day on Sunday with clouds, but things look to begin on the dry side of things.

By late morning and early afternoon rain looks to begin from south to north as our system approaches. Rain looks to be heavy at times with embedded downpours possible along with the chance for a rumble or two of thunder.

Much cooler behind that for Monday with highs again into the 40’s and it will once again be rather gusty. We do look to warm up by the middle of the week, potentially near 60 before another system moves in for April First. This looks to bring perhaps a rain and snow mix on Thursday. MUCH cooler next Friday as highs may struggle to get out of the mid 30’s! Have a great weekend! -Rob