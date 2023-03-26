The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

With an area of low pressure drifting across Quebec, we’re cloudy this morning. At least it’s not raining/sleeting/snowing like yesterday!

In the wake of that system, we will be rather blustery today with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in the higher terrain. More sun this afternoon with highs near 50 looks great at first glance, but it’ll still be a bit brisk with that wind factored in.

Tonight figures to be a bit cooler with more clarity to the skies. Lows range from the mid 20’s up north to the low 30’s in the Albany area. Most of Monday looks nice, with highs again around 50. But a few shower are possible mid to late afternoon.

Shower chances persist for much of the week ahead. With highs well into the 40’s at least wintry weather isn’t a major concern – just a few periods of mix or light mountain snow overnight if the timing is right.