Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A wet and raw afternoon today as a brief wintry mix and rain moved through the Capital Region. Lingering showers possible through tonight with the chance of a rumble of thunder as the cold front moves through. Becoming sunny and windy for Sunday afternoon.

High pressure will be building back in for Sunday, so after a cloudy start to the day we do expect increasing sunshine and a gusty wind to develop. Gusts will be 35-40mph+ from the west.

Quiet start to the work week, but we will expect increasing clouds through Monday afternoon with the chance for showers my Monday evening and overnight.

Sunday starts off cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. It will be a bit damn and winds will be a bit breezy.

Windy conditions through the afternoon, with gusts 35-40mph. Drier air will be working in from the west. This will increase our sunshine and our temperatures will be a bit milder as well with highs in the 40s to near 50!

Monday will start out near freezing with some sunshine. Clouds may increase through the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry with temperatures near normal with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Chance for showers and rain will increase into the evening and overnight as a low pressure system will be passing to our south. This will continue into Monday night and into Tuesday morning, perhaps ending as a bit of wet snow as temperatures fall close to 30 degrees.

Tuesday is looking a little better after a few showers in the morning, we look to turn partly sunny through the afternoon. Partly sunny and mild temperatures continue on Wednesday, showers look likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Cooler but turning mostly sunny for Thursday. Showers with more unsettled weather returns for the end of the week into next weekend with temperatures into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Have a great night! -Rob