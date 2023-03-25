The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

An approaching weather system will bring a bit of wintry mix, with a change to rain for many by late morning as temperatures warm to the upper 30’s.

In the Green Mountains and the Adirondacks, however, cooler temperatures mean that snow or sleet may hold on into the early afternoon. That will lead to slightly higher (but still low-end) totals.

It will be blustery both as this system impacts us today and immediately in its wake tomorrow. Expect the strongest gusts in the Adirondacks and Greens, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through Sunday – a couple branches may come down.

We clear out as the day goes on Sunday – a high of 50 looks nice on the surface, but with the wind its still a brisk feel out there. Monday looks great, with less wind and lots of sun.

A few showery periods are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday looks dry but seasonably cool. More clouds for Friday.