The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



An area of low system tracking just to our south was responsible for overnight showers. Now that it’s passing, we are in the process of drying out. Roads will still be damp as you head out for the morning commute, but the rain won’t be falling heavily.

More showers could develop this afternoon as a quick hitting system moves in from the west. It’s rain for almost everyone – though the Adirondacks could see a few flakes mixing in around sunset.

The showers will end by midnight, and the rest of the overnight period is rather cloudy and cool. Temperatures will drop down to the mid 30’s, with light winds out of the west.

High temperatures will be a touch cooler on Saturday – only in the upper 40’s for most. Another round of showers will pass through in the late morning or early afternoon. For the valleys, this is all a cold rain. In the Catskills, Adirondacks, Berkshires, and Green Mountains, though, a light snowfall could instead materialize. Accumulations won’t be too impressive – perhaps up to an inch or two.

Sunday looks chillier with flurries, breezy conditions, and temps in the 30’s. Then, Winter makes a big time comeback to kick off the work week. Monday and Tuesday will feature lows in the teens and highs in the 30’s. At least it will be dry with a good amount of sun!

Another round of rain and snow showers is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the 40’s. Temps will rebound into the 50’s by Thursday.