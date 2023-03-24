The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

Matt Mackie’s Full Forecast – 3/24/2023

A pretty nice day today – with high pressure trying to move in from southeastern Canada, we did clear out a bit this afternoon and high temperatures hit 50 in the Albany area.

Tonight, skies won’t be as bright as clouds stream in ahead of that system to our south. Temperatures still drop into the upper 20’s or low 30’s.

After sunrise tomorrow, clouds give way to periods of snow across the News10 Area – even the valleys! But for most, we flip over to on and off rain by late morning or early afternoon, cutting down on accumulation. In the mountains up north, snow and sleet may hang on for a bit longer.

That would lead to higher totals in the Adirondacks, where 2 to 4 inches may fall. Meanwhile, Albany struggles to see more than a coating early in the day… and that ought to melt quickly with upper 30’s later on.

Most everything wraps up in the evening. Lingering clouds Sunday morning gradually clear as that day goes on. Expect more sun in the afternoon with highs close to 50 degrees – keep in mind that it will be quite blustery on both Saturday and Sunday with the passage of this system.

Monday looks marvelous with calmer weather and seasonably mild temperatures. A few showers are possible Tuesday – then highs stay in the 40’s for the remainder of our forecast.



-Mack & Rob