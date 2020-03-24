3/24/20: Another Cool Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Tuesday! The storm system that brought the snow yesterday afternoon and evening is continuing to push away and in its wake high pressure will build in. However, temperatures will still remain slightly below normal for the end of March with highs in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

Surface analysis is showing the departing storm system and high pressure building in behind. This will bring the chance for at least a few breaks of sunshine later this afternoon and early this evening.

Aside from a few flurries and perhaps some patchy drizzle this morning, today looks to remain dry. We will have to watch a storm system to our south for Wednesday. Right now guidance is keeping it far enough south that most of us will remain dry, however, a few, especially south of Albany, could see a few showers and snow flakes in the higher elevations Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise just expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with cool temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

We should see some sunshine for both Thursday and Friday as highs warm into the low 50’s, however, there may be a few rain showers north and west on Thursday afternoon and early evening. Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s looking wet with showers both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40’s with perhaps low 50’s by Sunday. Have a great day! -Rob