The latest storm tracker forecast from Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

We got a bit spoiled by the incredible weather earlier in the week… we had to be due for a gloomy day, right? But even with the showers around, it wasn’t all bad. During the lulls between periods of rain, most of us warmed into the 50’s.

Showers should begin to wrap up after sunset, and gradually we’ll see the skies start to clear as the night goes on. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30’s for the Capital District, closer to freezing in the higher terrain.

We’ll be mostly sunny at times Friday afternoon as high pressure builds in from southeast Canada. Highs are again seasonably mild, in the low 50’s, with just a bit of a breeze. Enjoy the nice weather… it doesn’t last for long…

By Saturday morning we’ll be dealing with our next storm system. It may be cold enough to support snow or wintry mix across the region for a little bit… but the valleys quickly switch over to rain as temperatures warm during the day. Don’t expect much accumulation in the Capital District, maybe a coating for some. What little we get will be knocked out by the rain later on.

In the mountains, however, the snow and or wintry mix could hang on for longer. Especially above 1500 feet elevation, a couple inches of slushy snow and/or sleet are possible. That’s all out of here by Sunday. There will be clouds in the morning, with more sun later in the day. Expect windy, blustery conditions with highs upper 40’s to right around 50.

Monday looks gorgeous, calmer, with highs again at the 50 degree mark. More clouds are possible Tuesday. Wit temps close to freezing Wednesday morning, a little wintry mix is again possible. But we warm quickly, again to around 50 in the afternoon.