Latest Forecast update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful spring-like day for us on Tuesday with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s. It will be a bit breezy once again in the afternoon with gusts approaching 30 mph once again.

Severe weather outbreak for eastern Texas tonight, this activity will slowly move eastward for Tuesday with the severe weather being focused into Louisiana and Mississippi. This same system will then move towards the northeast by Wednesday evening. We are not expecting any severe weather, but clouds will increase by Wednesday morning and that will keep our temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Rain does not appear to begin until late in the day and for the overnight. There may be a brief period of sleet or freezing rain for the higher terrain on the Catskills and Berkshires Wednesday night.

We can see the clouds begin to thicken as early as Wednesday morning on futurecast. But again, we are not expecting much in the way of precipitation during the daytime hours.

An east to northeast wind will keep us on the cooler side. Temperatures will only get into the mid 40s after a chilly start with morning temperatures on Wednesday in the low to mid 20s.





We turn unsettled through the end of the week with mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We will also run the risk for scattered showers for both days, however, neither day looks like a washout. The weekend begins wet with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with scattered showers and perhaps a few mountain snow showers. Cloudy and cooler for Sunday, we should brighten up a bit on Monday, but temperatures will likely remain in the upper 30s through the afternoon. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob