Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a way to bring in the new season! Temperatures began on a chilly note with many in the teens and low 20s, but with all that sunshine and a light southwest wind, temperatures soared into the 40s and low 50s!

There will be a little ripple of low pressure moving through overnight tonight. This will bring in a few clouds late tonight and they will linger into Tuesday. Making skies more of a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will still be on the seasonably mild side with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our next system out west will slowly move across the country through Tuesday. It will become a bit better organized by Wednesday and begin to bring in more clouds for us by Wednesday afternoon. We do look to remain dry through Wednesday evening with showers likely by the overnight and into Thursday.

Few clouds to start the day on Tuesday. Things will be on the milder side with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds through Tuesday afternoon, with more clouds expected to the north with a touch more sunshine south. This will keep temperatures a touch cooler to the north and a touch warmer to the south.

More clouds for Wednesday, but we may get lucky and see some sunshine to start the day before the clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon.

More clouds for Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the showers will hold off until after sunset Wednesday night and likely closer to midnight until those showers arrive. Temperatures will still be on the mild side with most warming into the 50s.

Showers on Thursday will keep us slightly cooler, still though in the low to mid 50s. Things have trended a bit drier for Friday with more clouds to the south. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Wet and much cooler to start the weekend with rain showers and a mix to the north likely. We try to dry things out on Sunday, but it will turn windy and the chance of a few flurries into the afternoon. Nice start to next week with some sunshine and temperatures near 50. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob