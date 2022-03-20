Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Cloudy afternoon and a step closer to normal for mid-March with temperatures still managing to make their way into the low to mid 50s before the showers arrived. Weak disturbance is rotating through this evening and will produce a few hours of relatively light showers, once this passes skies will gradually become partly clear into Monday morning, winds will turn a bit breezy and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s.

High pressure will continue to push in from the west overnight and through the day on Monday. This will provide an increase in sunshine through the day on Monday, but also may become a bit breezy with winds gusting 25-30 mph. The sunshine and the westerly wind will allow temperatures to warm into the low 50s once again.

While we will be enjoying a beautiful stretch of weather through Tuesday a very powerful storm system will be taking shape in the middle of the country. This will provide a multi-day severe weather threat for the deep south and eventually the Mid-Atlantic States by Wednesday.

This will not bring severe weather for us here in the Northeast, however, it will bring about a change to a more unsettled and cooler, but more seasonable weather pattern by the end of next week.

Initially we will turn mostly cloudy for Wednesday with highs in the low 40s, and precipitation will likely break out by Wednesday evening and into the overnight, perhaps initially as a wintry mix. We should transition to rain through the day on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. When we dry out mostly on Friday and Saturday we will warm back close to 50 before we cool off again by the end of next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob