3/20/21: Nothing but Sunshine to Close out the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cool start to the weekend with temperatures in the teens and 20’s, but that sunshine sure did warm us up nicely for the first day of spring with highs for most in the 50’s to near 60… Not as cold tonight, wall-to-wall sunshine is expected once again for Sunday with highs a few degrees warmer than today.

High pressure is anchored over the northeast providing this stunning early spring weather!

But we are not alone, a huge dome of high pressure is essentially dominating the weather for the eastern 2/3 of the country with nothing but sunshine and mild temperatures.

High pressure will slowly drift eastward and as it does we will begin to see a return southwesterly flow that will help our temperatures really start to warm up into the first half of next week with temperatures warming into the low to even mid 60’s with plenty of sunshine through about Tuesday. We will still see sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but we do look to introduce a few clouds into the mix as high pressure will begin to break down. Showers look to move in on Friday with temperatures still in the mid to upper 50’s. Temperatures look to fall as we approach the start of next weekend with highs a little closer to normal, back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Have a great rest of your weekend and enjoy that sunshine! -Rob