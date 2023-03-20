The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Who’s ready for some springtime weather? We get lucky this year… after a chilly start to the day, we warm to right around 50 degrees this afternoon! Spring officially begins with the Vernal Equinox, at 5:24 pm today.

Tonight is a bit less cold, but still chilly. Most get down to the mid or upper 20’s by Tuesday morning.

But much like today, we warm quickly once more. Expect low 50’s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Even with mostly cloudy skies overhead on Wednesday, temperatures still climb well into the 50s that afternoon. And despite showers on Thursday and Friday, temps hold steady!

We do trend cooler for the weekend, with more widespread rain on Saturday. Some in the mountains could get some wintry mix as well.