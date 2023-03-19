Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a chilly afternoon today! In and out of the clouds with temperatures more typical for January with highs only in the 20s and low 30s along with passing snow showers. Factor in the wind which at times was gusting to 45 mph and we saw wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s! Things will be improving greatly for the arrival of spring on Monday, with less wind, and milder temperatures.

High pressure hanging out just to our south will be sticking around through the day on Monday. This should bring in more sunshine, slightly less wind and milder temperatures as the winds will be coming in from the south and west. This will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Things are looking rather unsettled along the west coast and into the Pacific Ocean, so get ready for a rather active looking pattern for the end of March. After the few days with mild temperatures this week along with quieter weather, it does look likely things start to turn more active into the end of the week and next weekend.

Grab the sunglasses first thing on Monday morning, because things will be rather bright with that sunshine. You may also want the heavier jacket as temperatures will start in the low to mid 20s with a bit of a breeze.

We will keep a little breeze during the afternoon, but it does not look as windy as it was today. Temeperatures will warm up nicely with all that sunshine and a southwesterly flow, most of us should make it into the mid 40s and low 50s!

A boundary will be approaching us on Tuesday. This will be a warm front, some of the guidance wants to move the front well to our north, which would bring in a nice mild afternoon for Tuesday. Others want to keep this boundary just to our south, which would still bring mild air, but more clouds and the chance of a shower would be possible. Right now we are going in between of these two ideas. Likely a few more clouds for Tuesday, we can’t rule out a shower right now, but that threat is rather low. Temperatures should make it into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Storm system will move through, but not until Wednesday, so expect more clouds through Wednesday afternoon with the risk of showers by the evening and overnight. But before those showers arrive temperatures will make it into the mid 50s! Mild with showers continuing on Thursday. This boundary will end up stalling out near us, right now, it appears it would be right over us, so that would set us up for a stretch of unsettled weather into the weekend as areas of low pressure will ride up and along the boundary. Because of this it is looking likely we stay near 50 for Friday with scattered showers, perhaps a rain and mountain mix moves in on Saturday, highs in the mid 40s, then cooler and windier weather is expected for Sunday with highs holding in the low to mid 40s. Have a great week! -Rob