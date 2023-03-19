The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We’ll all have clouds around today, but some in the Adirondacks could see impactful lake effect snow showers. A few inches are possible in northern Herkimer, Hamilton, and Essex counties and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through this evening. Elsewhere, lighter showers or flurries are possible, with no accumulation.

The big story is the combination of cold and gusty winds that we’ll have in place throughout the day. Highs peak only a degree or two above freezing in the Albany area. With blustery conditions, it’ll feel more like the teens and 20’s at times!

Not to worry, though – Spring begins Monday and the forecast fits the change in seasons quite nicely. It’ll still be breezy, but with more sun and mild temps. Tuesday and Wednesday looks especially nice, with calmer conditions and highs in the low 50’s.

Even when showers come into the picture late-week, highs are still 50 or above. hard to beat that in March!