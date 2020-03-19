3/19/20: Mix this morning, Some sun this afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday, today Spring officially arrives at 11:49pm, however, it won’t feel or look too much like spring as we are beginning the day with showers and even a few snow showers in the highest elevations. This will push out by mid-morning and early afternoon and I think we will see some sunshine which will help our temperatures make it into the mid to upper 40’s late in the day.

An area of low pressure to our south this morning will push off the coast later this morning and as it does it will pull the precipitation away with it.

Behind this I do believe we will see some clearing this afternoon as a little wedge of dry air drifts over the northeast.

If you’re looking for a warm up, it’s coming as early as Friday! A warm front will push through tonight which may bring a few showers for some, behind that winds will gust from the south southeast from 25 to 30 mph. This will help usher in the milder air for Friday afternoon.

A very strong cold front will push through Friday afternoon and early evening. This will lead to the potential for a few thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the Capital Region under a marginal threat for severe weather Friday. The main threat being strong damaging wind gusts in any thunderstorm that develops.

Behind this front we turn MUCH cooler for the weekend back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s with lots of sunshine. Cooler for Monday with another storm potential late in the day which may start as a mix and change to all snow Monday night, we will keep a watch on that as we get closer and models start to get into better agreement. Have a great day! -Rob