The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Showers from yesterday exit off the coast this morning. We’re in an “in-between” day today, behind that front but ahead of a trailing area of low pressure that leads to chillier weather tomorrow.

Temperatures warm to the mid 40’s this afternoon with at least partly sunny skies. It will be just a bit breezy in the afternoon, with winds up to 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, the chill really settles in. Morning lows will be in the teens and 20’s.

Gusty winds pick up in the afternoon, especially. Though actual high temperatures will be in the mid 30’s, it will never fee that warm with the wind chill factor accounted for. The last full day of Winter will certainly feel like it!

Up in the Adirondacks, lake effect snow developing tonight and lasting through the day Sunday could produce a few inches of snow. Elsewhere, just cloudy with a few flurries.

But Spring begins Monday, and just like that the forecast is much milder. Upper 40’s on Monday, bright and sunny with low 50’s on Tuesday… and mid 50’s on Wednesday!

Even with a few showers by the end of the work week, temps still peak near 50. Get ready to enjoy Spring being in full swing!