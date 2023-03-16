The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure close by, to our south today. A good amount of sun in the morning and winds out of the west – Albany hit the low 50’s this afternoon! An early taste of spring… though the new season itself isn’t all that far away!

Tonight, more clouds coming in from the west ahead of our next storm system. Right now, it’s bringing rain from Wisconsin to Texas!

The first scattered showers make it to the News10 area after daybreak Friday. With morning lows at or just below freezing, a couple snowflakes aren’t out of the question on the front end of this system… but rather quickly, with daytime warming, it changes over to rain. More widespread and consistent showers in the afternoon.

Temps warm to the mid 40’s by the time it’s all said and done. So it’s not the brightest St. Patrick’s Day… but at least it’s not snowing!

We will get some more sun on Saturday, but it will also be cool and windy behind this system with highs on in the 40’s. Sunday especially looks chilly, with more blustery conditions and highs only in the 30’s! More clouds and a few flurries, too.

But Monday marks the first day of Spring, and just like that the forecast turns more mild. Expect more sun and highs in the low 40’s after a chilly start. Tuesday and Wednesday look especially spring-like, with highs in the upper 40’s and mostly sunny skies!