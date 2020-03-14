3/14/20: Brighter and Less Windy for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We saw some sunshine this afternoon, but with gusty winds from the west to northwest it certainly felt much cooler as temperatures only made it into the upper 30’s and mid 40’s. Brighter skies for Sunday with less wind, however, temperatures will be cooler again in the upper 30’s and mid 40’s, which is close to average for this time of year.

Surface analysis showing an area of clouds from a system to our south, aside from that not too much happening tonight.

Now, there is a cold front through southern Ontario and Quebec and this will help keep that precipitation to our south and we look to remain dry tonight and into Sunday.

Futurecast doing a good job in showing this, after midnight tonight the precipitation actually even starts to dry out.

As we start out Sunday we may see some clouds… However, high pressure will drift south directly over us which will provide an increase in sunshine through Sunday. This will ultimately keep temperatures cooler that today as well.

Looks like a few showers for Tuesday, however, trends are certainly looking at a much drier afternoon as the main area of energy will be passing well to our north. A more significant system looks to move in for Thursday and Friday with more showers and a big cool down by the start of next weekend.

Have a great weekend! -Rob