Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Major winter storm is headed to the Capital Region overnight tonight. This may begin as rain for the valley, but as cooler air begins to get worked in, temperatures will fall close to freezing and we will all transition to snow between 10pm and midnight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the entire area for the heavy wet snow expected.

Storm system right now is located just off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Very strong upper level energy is dropping out of the Great Lakes and will continue to track to the east. At the same time, the coastal storm will be moving northward and will begin to interact with the upper level energy late tonight and Tuesday morning. This will allow the storm to strengthen and with plenty of moisture available, another “juiced” storm, we do expect high snowfall totals with a high liquid content, making this a very heavy wet snow.

Major impacts are expected through Tuesday evening as this storm will continue to dump snow on the region. Expect major travel impacts everywhere in red, as well as the potential for widespread power outages as the winds start to pick up Tuesday late afternoon and evening. Extreme impacts will be felt through portions of the Catskills.

We will be seeing the heavy wet snow into the night, especially once we get past midnight, snow will be falling at a rate of 1-2″ per hour.

Heavy wet snow will continue into Tuesday mornings commute. Tuesday morning will likely be quite a mess with the heavy wet snow continuing.

Things may start to let up a little as we head into Tuesday evening. But snow will still continue for many hours, becoming much lighter into the overnight Tuesday night.

Significant snow is likely across the area with a general 12-16″ just east of the Hudson Valley, north into southern Washington County. Right around Albany we are thinking 15 or 16″, with significantly higher amounts east and west of the Hudson Valley.

Beyond this storm we turn windy and cool for Wednesday with temperatures warming into the upper 30s. Melting will be ongoing on Thursday with temperatures in the low 40s. We do await for the arrival of a few rain showers on Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Holding in the mid 40s with some sunshine for Saturday with a shot of cooler air for Sunday with highs back into the 30s. Have a great night and stay safe! -Cap & Rob