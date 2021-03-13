3/13/21: Turning Windy Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a breezy afternoon with sunshine today, highs made it into the upper 30’s… More of the same on Sunday but winds will become a bit gustier through the afternoon and we also run the risk of a few snow squalls through the afternoon and into the evening.

A boundary will be crossing the Capital Region by mid-morning early afternoon which will help to kick up the winds during the day, especially Mohawk Valley south and east into Western New England where a wind advisory goes into effect at noon on Sunday for gusts 40-45 mph.

As I mentioned along this boundary there may even be the chance for a few snow showers of squalls to develop as colder air comes rushing in again from the northwest.

A cold day is ahead to start Monday, there will be much less wind and skies will be bright but temperatures will struggle mainly in the upper 20’s and low 30’s for afternoon highs.

We look to see a gradual increase in clouds late Tuesday and will become mostly cloudy by Wednesday, however, we will also enjoy a gradual warmup as well. Afternoon and evening rain showers look likely on Thursday with temperatures near 50 before turning cooler again for the end of the week into next weekend. The way it appears right now, after the rain threat on Thursday we may see an extended period of time with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slowly warming towards 50 after next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob