Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Our storm system is departing this evening, in its wake we will continue with gusty winds from the northwest helping to drive in much colder air. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the teens with wind chill temperatures below zero for most. But high pressure briefly builds in for Sunday which will bring us some sunshine and diminishing winds, but temperatures will remain in the 20s and low 30s.

Storm system departing will continue to pull in some very chilly air for the middle of March, but as high pressure briefly pays us a visit on Sunday expect the winds to diminish through the afternoon with partly sunny skies. However, temperatures will likely remain about 10-15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

There is a fast moving clipper system dropping in out of Saskatchewan that will be arriving by Sunday evening and overnight. While I only expect a slight increase in clouds Sunday afternoon, there may be a snow shower for some, especially west of Albany by Sunday evening.

With the passage of this system the warming trend will begin on Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s, melting of the snow will begin. The only bump in the road will be Tuesday, a frontal boundary will be sinking southward, this may be enough to provide a stray rain or snow shower Tuesday afternoon, otherwise just expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures still in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday and through the end of the week we really start to warm things up, with partly sunny skies expected for the second half of the week, expect highs near 50 on Wednesday, near 60 on Thursday and likely into the 60s for Friday. However, this does come at a price, by Saturday temperatures will be a touch cooler as our next system moves through with rain showers likely and cooler temperatures to end next weekend. Have a great night! -Rob