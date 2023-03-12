The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Enjoy the quiet weather we’ve got today… it won’t last long! High pressure in place now will drift off to the east as the day goes on, allowing for more clouds by mid-afternoon.

The next winter storm system, likely our biggest one of the season, arrives Monday. During the day, most of what falls in the valleys will be rain. The mountains, however, may see snow much earlier, allowing for higher totals by the time it’s all said and done.

In any event, we flip over to snow across the entire region as temperatures drop Monday evening and into Tuesday. A strengthening area of low pressure along the coast powers this storm, and we will wind up with heavy snow and gusty conditions at times.

Here’s our early call on snowfall – keep in mind that this is a long duration storm that may not wrap up till early on Wednesday. We will make adjustments as the storm draws closer and new data becomes available.

Most of the area along the Hudson River can expect 8 to 12 inches of snow. Albany may be on the upper end of that range, closer to a foot. Higher totals are expected on either side of the valley, with up to two feet possible in parts of the Catskills, Helderbergs, Berkshires, and Green Mountains. Isolated areas may wind up with even higher numbers.

This will be a heavy, wet snow that weighs down branches. With gusty winds at times, power outages are a distinct possibility across the area.

Things wind down into Wednesday. Snow showers in the morning give way to leftover flurries later on. It will stay breezy, as well. Warmer conditions, along with rain showers, are possible later in the week.