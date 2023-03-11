The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

This ended up being a solid storm for many to the south and west of Albany. Parts of the Catskills and Helderbergs picked up over half a foot of fresh snow!

Snow wraps up by midday. Early afternoon looks cloudy and brisk, with a bit of clearing later in the day. Highs peak around 40.

Don’t forget to set the clocks forward tonight! The time change means that sunset will be at almost 7 pm tomorrow. Expect more sun and highs in the low to mid 40’s.

A bigger storm system is in the cards for Monday and into Tuesday. It could start as rain/snow mix in the valleys on Monday, but changes over to all snow that night and into Tuesday. Be ready for higher totals region-wide.