The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

An approaching storm system brings a light to moderate snowfall to much of the area tonight. Expect precipitation to begin between 6 and 9 pm for most. It will be snow from start to finish in the mountains, but may start as a rain/snow mix in the valleys where temps are running above freezing.

By midnight, even the valleys flip over to snow. The fakes will continue to fly through the morning, tapering off by noontime. By the mid or late afternoon, there could be breaks in the cloud cover.

Snow totals will be lower-end for most of us. A coating to an inch in the Adirondacks, one to three inches for much of the Capital Region. Higher totals are expected to the south, with a half foot or more for high spots in the Catskills.

The St. Patrick’s Parade in Albany shouldn’t be impacted too much by this system. It’s dry by the 2PM kickoff, perhaps a bit breezy.

After a quiet and comfortable day Sunday, a bigger winter storm is expected to start the work week. Monday could feature a rain/snow mix with temps rising to the upper 30’s. It changes to all snow into Tuesday morning. It’s still early, but snow totals look to be quite a bit higher with this one. Stay tuned for a more detailed forecast for that system in the coming days.

Wednesday features a few leftover flurries and blustery conditions. After a chilly start, we’re back to the 40’s again by Thursday afternoon.

St. Patrick’s Day itself looks even milder, with temps in the mid 40’s. A few showers are possible late in the day.