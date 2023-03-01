The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A round of light snow is exiting the region, after bringing a coating to many in the hills and mountains this afternoon.

A few more showers may develop early Thursday morning. With temperatures right around freezing, some patchy freezing rain is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western New England, including Berkshire and Bennington Counties, where up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Go slow out there!

This system passes by the second half of the day. We will see some clearing of the skies, with partly sunny conditions during the afternoon. Temps peak in the mid 40’s, so a relatively mild day – but it will also be quite blustery! Watch for gusts of 30 miles per hour or more at times.

Friday starts off chilly, in the mid 20’s, with temps rising to the mid 30’s by midday. That afternoon or evening, another round of wintry weather moves in – and this system looks to be a high impact one.

Precipitation should start as all snow between 5 and 8 pm. Overnight and into Saturday morning, some warm air may sneak in from the south, leading to a period of wintry mix and potentially icy conditions for some. It remains to be seen exactly how far north this mixed precipitation is able to make it – that is the big question mark in this forecast.

For now, we think those north of I-90 will stay in the snow from start to finish, leading to the highest totals. From Albany to the Mid-Hudson valley, as well as in the Catskills and Berkshires, at least some transition to ice is expected. Down towards New York City and southern New England, things will flip over to mostly rain.

Leftover snow showers could linger as late as Saturday afternoon. Sunday will feature clouds and a few flurries. Monday looks brighter and slightly warmer.

More light snow is in the cards for Tuesday, followed by a cool & breezy day Wednesday.