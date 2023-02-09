The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’s been a dreary day, there’s no way around that. In much of the Capital District, it was all rain with temps starting just above freezing and rising through the course of the afternoon. Many in the higher terrain, though, have seen wintry mix or even snow at times.

With a warm front moving up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey, our temps won’t drop much at all overnight… they may actually warm to around 50 in the Capital District if it makes it this far north! Dryer conditions work their way in for Friday and the weekend behind this system.

That’s not to say that Friday will be a quiet weather day… it’ll actually be quite windy at times! In the morning, gusts could push 30-40 miles per hour. By the afternoon, they may go as high as 50 miles per hour!

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Wind Advisory for those highlighted in brown on the map below. A few limbs could come down here and here, and spotty power outages aren’t out of the question.

Temperatures will also stay incredibly mild throughout. That high of 50 may occur earlier in the day, but temps should hold at least in the 40’s through the afternoon.

Saturday brings a bit of a reality check. Morning lows around 30 and afternoon highs around 40 are still well above average… but they’re certainly more in line with what’s expected this time of year.

We’ll be mild & quiet through Valentines Day – the holiday itself looks lovely (see what we did there?) with some sun and high sin the mid 40’s. Showers return later in the work week.