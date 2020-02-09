2/9/20: Snow moves in tonight and will impact the Monday morning commute

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a relatively average day today in the temperature department, however, a quick hitting system will move through tonight and bring with it snow, and even rain for the Valley’s into Monday morning…

Winter weather advisories have been posted, these are in effect until noon on Monday, the locations shaded in purple will see the most snow from this system, a good 3-6″ with localized amounts of 6-8″ will be possible by Monday afternoon.

Low pressure will move through the Great Lakes tonight and bring us the snow, it looks to develop between 10pm and midnight from west to east.

Futurecast doing a good job in painting this picture… It is likely that we all begin as some light to at times moderate snow.

Between 3-5am is when we should start to see a mix of rain and snow, especially in the Hudson valley.

We are still seeing precipitation through the morning commute, however, it all depends where you are on what you will be seeing. It looks to change to rain through the Valley’s, while the higher elevations should remain plain snow as temperatures will remain cold enough.

By noon it looks like the steadiest of the precipitation will be on it’s way out of the Capital Region, however, spotty drizzle and a few showers will still be possible as a cold front begins to swing through.

Amounts from this storm system should remain fairly light for most… Mainly a coating to an inch, however, in the higher elevations we can expect to see 3-6″ with local amounts of up to 8″ possible through Monday afternoon.

Our next system for Tuesday will be quick to follow Monday’s storm with another round of rain and snow through much of Tuesday afternoon. That storm will ride along the frontal boundary that will move through Monday afternoon and evening.

A more significant storm threat is looking likely for Wednesday night into Thursday… While the details are limited at this time, it does appear a significant shot of pure arctic air will invade the northeast by Valentines day behind that storm system.

Cold and quiet for Friday and Saturday before potentially another messy mix system looks to move in for Sunday night into Monday.

Have a great week! -Rob