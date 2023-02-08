Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

What a beautiful afternoon today for the Capital Region with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most with skies becoming mostly sunny by late in the day. It will be a chilly night tonight with lows dropping back into the mid 20s for most, clouds will begin to increase after midnight ahead of our system that will be bringing rain for Thursday afternoon.

Storm system now located down south and will be tracking through the Great Lakes through Thursday afternoon. This is why things will be on the wet and not white side of things as this storm will pull up some milder air, and with some dry time Thursday night, temperatures may rise all night long.

High pressure will begin to build in on Friday, that means skies turn partly sunny, it will be a bit windy and we will keep the dry weather in place through the weekend.

Thursday will begin dry with high clouds for most by around 7am. Temperatures will be on the cool side with most in the mid to upper 20s.

Rain will be arriving into the Capital Region from 9am-11am, this may begin as a brief mix with some sleet, which will be most likely north of Albany into the Adirondacks. This may even be just plain icing, so if your travels take you north Thursday afternoon, take it easy, there could be a few slick spots.

The steadiest of the rain pushes northward late afternoon and into the evening. This is when our temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to near 40. We will likely rise into the mid and potentially upper 40s Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Friday we turn partly sunny and rather windy in the wake of the storm system. Winds will likely gust 35 to 40 mph through the afternoon, but it will be a mild day. Temperatures may hold steady for a bit and perhaps drop a few degrees into the late afternoon.

High pressure will keep things quiet and rather nice for the weekend into early parts of next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s through next Tuesday with the threat for rain on Wednesday. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Matt