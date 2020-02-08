2/8/19: Milder end to the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a much colder afternoon for Saturday with scattered snow showers and flurries… For Sunday, temperatures should rebound back into the 30’s with breaks of sunshine through the afternoon before our next round of moisture moves in for Monday.

High pressure to our north is helping to pump in the colder air, however, a stationary boundary just south is trying to bring in slightly milder temperatures into the region… This boundary will move North for Sunday which will “warm” us back up while also bringing the threat for a few scattered snow showers. That threat will remain mainly during the first half of Sunday.

We don’t stay quiet for too long, our next system is already taking shape out west. This looks to move through the Great Lakes Sunday night and into Monday… This means we will turn cloudy Sunday night with the threat for snow showers increasing. I think many of us will start out as snow, however, temperatures will be on the rise and many, especially in the valley’s, will change over to rain by Monday morning.

Checking out futurecast, we see that we should all break out in some light snow by midnight Sunday night.

By Monday morning, those of us in the valley’s should be seeing just plain rain, whereas those in the Berkshires, Southern Greens, the Catskills and the Adirondacks look to remain snow or a mix.

Highs on Monday should reach the low to mid 40’s once the precipitation comes to an end, however we all will fall below freezing into Tuesday morning, so watch for a few slick spots. Quiet and mild weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday before our next system moves in for Thursday with some light snow likely. Much cooler for Thursday and Friday with a return to partly sunny skies for Saturday.

Have a great weekend! – Rob