Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Mostly cloudy skies today, but drier air working in from the north will continue to bring clear skies overnight tonight. That combined with a northeast wind temperatures will fall to seasonable levels with lows in the teens to near 20.

High pressure looks to stick around for the first half of Tuesday. However, it will be slowly shifting east by the late afternoon ahead of our next weak storm system. This will allow for some gusty winds approaching 30 mph into the evening.

Doesn’t look like much right now, but the moisture in the Northern Plains will be heading our way for Tuesday evening and night with a few rain and snow showers. These will be out of here pretty quickly, so not anticipating much in the way of impacts.

Another mild day on Tuesday, expect partly sunny skies through most of the day. Clouds will likely increase into the afternoon ahead of the light precipitation expected tomorrow evening. Once again, temperatures for just about everyone into the 30s to low 40s.

The band of precipitation moves through into the evening and early overnight. Can’t rule out a wintry mix in the valley, but that would be more likely in the higher terrain.

We dry things out on Wednesday with less wind and partly sunny skies, another mild day expected with many in the low to mid 40s, some may even get close to 50, mainly south of Albany.

Another storm system for Thursday that may bring with it a brief wintry mix or some icing Thursday morning before changing to all rain by the afternoon. Expect scattered rain showers with temperatures slowly rising into Thursday evening with a late day high in the low 40s. VERY warm on Friday with some sunshine and temperatures surging close to 50, but another shot of seasonably cool air with snow showers expected for Saturday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob